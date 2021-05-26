GRIFFITH, Ind. (CBS) — DeVon Dixon takes the role of big brother seriously.

Earlier this month, instinct kicked in and he pushed his sister to safety after a speeding car jumped the curb near his family’s apartment complex in Griffith, Indiana.

his bravery even impressed the local fire department. We spotted a few tears Wednesday as the Griffith Fire Department made Devon an honorary member.

It was a little more than three weeks ago on Saturday, May 1 when DeVon became a hero – pushing his sister out of the path of that out-of-control car that jumped the curb.

“This is the first time he’s been out since everything,” said DeVon’s mom, Diamond Tetter.

In the process, DeVon got seriously hurt himself. His family told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar that he was pinned underneath the car, and suffered a broken collarbone, a broken right femur, and lacerations to the head.

In the hospital, he had to wear a protective halo vest brace for his injuries.

Now, the same firefighters who responded that night found it only fitting to make DeVon “one of their own” for his bravery.

“DeVon, you’re one of those people that impacted all of us,” a fire official said. “Everybody’s asked about you. We’ve wondered about you every single day.”

Devon’s little sister offered up two words for her big brother.

“He’s amazing!” she said.

Police said the driver tried to get away, but was restrained by witnesses.

DeVon will need to wear his neck brace for a few more weeks. Right now, his family is happy to have him home.