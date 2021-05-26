CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was injured when flames and smoke consumed one home in Roseland Wednesday night, and spread to another.
The Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 9 p.m. at 52 W. 110th St. The fire went on to spread to the next house to the east at 50 W. 110th St.
Firefighters were seen on the roof and the ground, using saws to pry into the structure and get at the flames.
A 36-year-old man was taken from the second floor of the house at 52 W. 110th St. to Roseland Community Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
The cause of the fire was not known Wednesday night.