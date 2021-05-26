CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded Wednesday night as they drove down 57th Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park.
At 9:14 p.m., the 23-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were headed east in their vehicle in the 1700 block of East 57th Drive when they heard several shots and felt pain.
The woman was shot once in the right calf and was reported in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. But the man was shot once each in the chest, shoulder, and hand and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
Late Wednesday, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.
The museum was not open at the time.