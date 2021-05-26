CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID numbers continue to trend downward as the state’s positivity rate is the lowest since the start of the pandemic.
The state's health department (IDPH) reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 27 additional deaths.
On Tuesday, there were 808 new COVID cases reported, the fewest since March 15, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 782 new cases.
IDPH reports 66% of adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 49% of state residents are fully vaccinated. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.6%.
The 2.0% case positivity rate is the lowest IDPH has reported so far during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, close to 60,000 doses (actual number 59,494) were given in Illinois.
— IDPH (@IDPH) May 26, 2021