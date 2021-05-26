CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is introducing a bevy of proposals geared toward helping Chicago restaurants and other businesses as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as new protections for consumers and workers.

The mayor also is proposing a permanent 10 p.m. cutoff for alcohol sales at liquor stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores. Those businesses faced a 9 p.m. cutoff during the pandemic until Lightfoot moved back that curfew to 11 p.m. last fall. Previously, stores with packaged goods licenses had been allowed to sell most types of alcohol until 2 or 3 a.m.

Lightfoot’s proposed change says “No person holding a package goods licen.se shall sell, permit to be sold, or give away any package goods between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through Sundays, except that a supermarket may commence the sale of package goods al 8:00

a.m. on Sundays.”

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) used a parliamentary maneuver to shuttle that proposal, along with much of the mayor’s business relief measures, to the City Council Rules Committee, which would essentially push back potential approval of the ordinances by a month, so the Rules Committee could assign the package to the proper committee for a debate and vote.

The package of ordinances the mayor dubbed the Chi Biz Strong Initiative includes proposals for cutting down on red tape for various permits and licenses, a 15% cap on third-party delivery fees charged by services like GrubHub, $10 million in grants for businesses hurt by the pandemic, and allowing shops to advertise on sidewalks using A-frame signs.

The mayor’s proposal also would set up a payment plan for businesses that have city debt to make it easier for them to renew their licenses.

“In order to recover from this pandemic quickly and holistically, we must take bold action and reimagine how we do business here in Chicago,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Over the last fourteen months, we have learned so much—including that the way we typically do business does not work for all entrepreneurs and workers. Now is our opportunity to address the structural inequities that have held us back for so long and create a post-pandemic world that fully supports small businesses across the city, protects workers, and above all, roots equity and inclusion within our city’s economy. Thanks to this package, we will be able to do just that and set our residents, communities, and businesses up for long-term success.”

The mayor will introduce her proposals to the City Council on Wednesday.

The plan also would expedite licenses for restaurants that open in vacant spaces once occupied by shuttered restaurants.

Cocktails to go also would become permanently legal for restaurants and bars. However, the mayor is also proposing a permanent 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at liquor stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores.

According to the mayor’s office, the package includes: