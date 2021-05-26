CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s McCormick place is moving closer to reopening.
On Wednesday, McCormick place leaders are outlining their reopening plans.
Coming soon, the Marriott Marquis Hotel will open for private events in June and to the public in July.
McCormick place will welcome the NBA Draft Combine to the Marriott Marquis and Wintrust Arena in June.
The Chicago Auto Show will return for a special summer edition in July and the Nike Tournament of Champions will also be there in July.
Excitement all around as the new ACT Studio at McCormick Place Powered by @FreemanCo was literally center stage during a press conference for the announcement of the return of events this fall! pic.twitter.com/z5XZCbDcb8
— McCormick Place (@McCormick_Place) May 26, 2021