CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Wednesday in Bucktown.
At 5 p.m., the 51-year-old woman was driving east on Moffat Street near Damen Avenue when another car pulled in front of her and blocked her path after stopping at a stop sign, police said.
Three men got out and one of them took out a handgun, demanding that the woman get out of the car, police said.
The victim complied, and one of the suspects jumped into the woman's white 2019 Mercedes GLC 350.
The other two suspects got into the car they in which they had all arrived, and also drove off, police said.
No one was injured in the incident.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Five detectives were investigating.