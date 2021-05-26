NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Digging continued in Northbrook Wednesday as investigators looked for clues – including human remains – possibly linked to a decades-old missing persons case.
The crews started on Tuesday under a backyard shed outside a home in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane in the Sycamore Lane neighborhood.
Linda Seymour lived in that exact home when she vanished back in December 1982.
Northbrook police would only say a tip brought them to the home. Seymour was married and 35 years old when she vanished, and her family still owns the house.
Digging was set to conclude for the day at 5:30 p.m.
“Work may continue into the weekend due to the level of detail necessary for this operation coupled with some soil condition challenges,” Northbrook police said.