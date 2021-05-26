NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Investigators in Northbrook dug for clues on Tuesday into the disappearance of a woman almost 40 years ago.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Northbrook police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, or NORTAF, spent the day digging in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane in the Sycamore Lane neighborhood. Late Tuesday, an unmarked police car sat outside the home to make sure no one entered the backyard.

Linda Seymour lived in that exact home when she vanished back in December 1982.

Meanwhile, as children played baseball Tuesday in nearby Meadow Hill Park, their parents were glued to more than just the diamond.

“Well, you’ve kind of got to position yourself so you can see the excitement of what’s going on across the street,” said concerned resident Michelle Nichols.

Within yards of the cheers, a few neighbors had the chills forensic specialists in white hazmat suits dug for human remains.

“It’ a little eerie – I’m not going to lie to you,” Nichols said. “It’s just like it’s kind of crazy – a lot crazy.”

Northbrook police would only say a tip brought them to the home. Seymour was married and 35 years old when she vanished, and her family still owns the house.

“That’s her son that lives in the house now,” said neighbor Lindsey Reid.

While the commotion centered around a shed in the backyard on Tuesday, neighbors told us this was not the first time they have seen police there.

“Two weeks ago, they brought dogs into the backyard to sniff around,” Reid said.

Ando now they’re back – this time digging for possible human remains linked to the 39-year-old cold case.

“What’s going on – they’re unloading a shed,” Nichols said. “They’ve got snowblowers. They’ve got a lot of exciting things coming out of the shed.”

Investigators will not reveal the details of the tip that brought them to the neighborhood in Northbrook. Yet seeing the forensic team there left many uneasy – and with looming questions.

Many neighbors were not aware of the missing persons case because they were not living in the area or possibly even born yet in 1982.

Investigators will return Wednesday morning. Terry is told they will likely keep digging in the backyard until Thursday.