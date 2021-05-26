CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department late Wednesday rescued a man from the Calumet River at Torrence Avenue on the city’s Far South Side.
CFD divers were called to 12400 S. Torrence Ave. for the rescue and found one person in the water. Police said it was a man about 43 years old.
The rescued patient was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
This happened near the scene where a man, Jaime Navarro, died after his car plunged into the Calumet River Sunday night. His 16-year-old son was also in the car, but he survived.