CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating Wednesday after a woman was found shot to death in a parked car in Lakeview.
Kendra Gardner, 41, was found dead in the front seat of a legally-parked 2008 gold Cadillac sedan at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Gardner had died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide.
Police had issued a missing persons bulletin for Gardner days earlier. She had last been seen Saturday in the area of 105th Street and Yates Avenue in the area of the Trumbull Park Homes.
The investigation continued Wednesday night. Further details were not available.