By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bolingbrook, fatal crash, I-355, I-55

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead after a car went off a ramp to I-355 and into a retention pond.

Illinois State police said car went off the ramp driving northbound on the a I-55 ramp to I-355 around 2:40 a.m. The car hit a light police and rolled over before ending up in the retention pond.
The vehicle was submerged in the water when emergency responders arrived.
Police confirmed the driver was killed in the crash.
The ramp to both north and southbound I-355 from northbound  I-55 is closed.
This is a developing story. 

