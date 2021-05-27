CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead after a car went off a ramp to I-355 and into a retention pond.
#Bolingbrook – Fatal crash – A car went off the ramp from NB I-55 to NB 355, hit a light pole, rolled over & ended up in the retention pond. The ramp to both North & Southbound 355 from NB I-55 is closed. Go north to Boughton or south to 127th to access the toll rd. pic.twitter.com/372KynV9O3
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) May 27, 2021
Illinois State police said car went off the ramp driving northbound on the a I-55 ramp to I-355 around 2:40 a.m. The car hit a light police and rolled over before ending up in the retention pond.
The vehicle was submerged in the water when emergency responders arrived.
Police confirmed the driver was killed in the crash.
The ramp to both north and southbound I-355 from northbound I-55 is closed.
This is a developing story.