CHICAGO (CBS) — Police arrested two boys in East Garfield Park on Wednesday night, after they were found driving an SUV that had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in Bucktown.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas in the alley on the 100 block of South Hamlin Avenue, police said. The vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking about an hour earlier on the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue.
Police said when officers approached, the boys tried to flee, and crashed into a squad car, causing minor damage. One officer also suffered minor injuries.
Officers arrested the two boys who were driving.
Charges were pending Thursday morning.