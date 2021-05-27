CHICAGO (CBS) – The sweet sounds of pandemic progress were heard Thursday night, as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra held its first live performance in more than a year.
Musicians performed an all-American program for Memorial Day Weekend.
The selections included "Fanfare for the Common Man" by Aaron Copland, Symphony for Brass and Percussion by Gunther Schuller, "Mutations from Bach" by Samuel Barber, "Street Song" for Symphony Brass by Tilson Thomas, and Presto Barbaro from "On the Waterfront" by Leonard Bernstein.
The concert was held at Symphony Center downtown. Michael Mulcahy was the conductor.
The audience capacity was limited because of social distancing measures, and masks were still required.