CHICAGO (CBS) — With more businesses opening up, there is a renewed push to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.
In communities such as Pilsen, vaccine ambassadors are taking the time to talk to small groups of people to address their concerns.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet Friday
Vaccine ambassador Carlos Millan said there is a reason for hesitancy in Black and Brown communities.READ MORE: Village Of Barrington Takes Issue With Chimney Swifts Flying From Catlow Arts Center
“We’ve been underserved for so long that we are skeptical comes are way,” Millan said. “When something great for our community comes, we are skeptical.”MORE NEWS: James Hill's Conviction Was Tossed In 1980 Off-Duty Hammond Officer's Murder And In An Earlier Rape Case, But He Doesn't Feel Lucky At All
So far, about 1,600 people have signed up for training as ambassadors.