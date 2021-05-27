DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Pilsen, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland, Vaccine Ambassadors

CHICAGO (CBS) — With more businesses opening up, there is a renewed push to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.

In communities such as Pilsen, vaccine ambassadors are taking the time to talk to small groups of people to address their concerns.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet Friday

Vaccine ambassador Carlos Millan said there is a reason for hesitancy in Black and Brown communities.

READ MORE: Village Of Barrington Takes Issue With Chimney Swifts Flying From Catlow Arts Center

“We’ve been underserved for so long that we are skeptical comes are way,” Millan said. “When something great for our community comes, we are skeptical.”

MORE NEWS: James Hill's Conviction Was Tossed In 1980 Off-Duty Hammond Officer's Murder And In An Earlier Rape Case, But He Doesn't Feel Lucky At All

So far, about 1,600 people have signed up for training as ambassadors.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff