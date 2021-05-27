DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs took advantage of some heads-up baserunning by Jose Baez to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3.

Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second.

READ MORE: 2 People Rushed To Hospital From Fire In Norwood Park West

Baez reached second on the play then scored on a single by Ian Happ to help the Cubs win for the ninth time in 11 games. Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez homered for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have dropped 8 of 9.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet

MORE NEWS: Family Feels Slighted After White Sox Drop Longtime Concession Worker Loretta Micele's Name From Lounge At Guaranteed Rate Field, Take Down Sign

© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff