PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs took advantage of some heads-up baserunning by Jose Baez to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3.
Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second.
Baez reached second on the play then scored on a single by Ian Happ to help the Cubs win for the ninth time in 11 games. Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez homered for Pittsburgh.
#Cubs sweep Pirates, move into 1st-place tie in NL Central.#CubTogether pic.twitter.com/wKi8f93vKw
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.