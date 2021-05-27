CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while in a car with a 7-year-old boy Thursday afternoon on 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue.
At 2:54 p.m., the boy and the 28-year-old man were in a vehicle in the 1700 block of East 95th Street – on the cusp of the Calumet Heights and Jeffery Manor communities – when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The man was shot in the chin, police said.
Police initially said the boy was grazed in the ear by a bullet, but later Thursday, they said he was not.
The man self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.
Late Thursday afternoon, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.