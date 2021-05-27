CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot while trying to get in a rideshare in the South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning.
According to police, a 22-year-old man got into the backseat of a rideshare, in the 2000 block of East 75th Street just before 2 a.m., when shots were fired from a gray Volkswagen.
Police said the Volkswagen pulled up alongside the rideshare before shots were fired.
The man was shot in the head and the rideshare driver drove to a nearby gas station where police came to assist.
The 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
The offenders crashed the Volkswagen into a parked car in the 7500 block of S. Clyde Avenue and then fled on foot. No arrests have been made.