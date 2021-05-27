CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-Illinois) has only been in office five months – and now she is facing an ethics complaint over an alleged bribe.
This follows a story exposed by CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov last week.
Kozlov reported Newman was being sued by Iymen Chehade, who was considering running as an opponent. He said he signed a contract with Newman, stating that in the event Newman was elected, she would give him a Chief Foreign Policy Advisor position or a similar job.
But they had a falling out, and he was never hired.
Now, a conservative government watchdog group claims that contract is a violation of federal election law.
Newman’s spokesperson said they’re not aware a formal complaint has been filed.