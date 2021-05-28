CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was shot and wounded during an attempted carjacking in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Friday night.
According to police, just before 7 p.m. a male passenger tried to rob the driver at gunpoint near 41st and Wabash.
The driver struggled with the robber robber, and the gun went off, grazing the driver's abdomen.
The gunman got away.
The 42-year-old driver is hospitalized but expected to recover.