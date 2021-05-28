DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — High winds will equal high waves through Saturday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, that will create dangerous rip currents.

There will be showers around until 11:00 p.m. then clearing overnight.

There will be full sun on Saturday, but still a beach hazards statement in place for waves to eight feet and rip currents.

It will be warming through the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Clearing toward morning. Low 45.
SATURDAY: Sunny. High 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. High 74.

