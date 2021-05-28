CHICAGO (CBS) — A fight led to a deadly shooting in Chicago’s Avalon Park neighborhood Friday morning.
According to police it happened at a Citgo gas station in the 8300 block of Stony Island around 11:40 a.m.READ MORE: Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Chicago Loop; Driver Apprehended After Attempting To Flee
A 23-year-old man was hit in the face. He fell, and then two gunmen opened fire, shooting him several times.READ MORE: Jett Hawkins Act Would Prevent Schools From Banning Certain Hairstyles Thanks To 4-Year-Old And His Mom
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooters fled the scene and were last seen running southeast across Stony Island, police said.MORE NEWS: 'We'll Have A Great Summer': Despite Chilly Temps On Opening Day, Beaches Are Now Open
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.