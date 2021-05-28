DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Division Street, Fallen Tree, Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon, when a large tree fell over into the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Division Street and North Avenue, hitting two cars.

Chicago Fire Department officials said high winds blew the healthy tree into the northbound lanes around 1400 North Lake Shore Drive.

Two cars were hit, and one person was taken to the hospital in good condition.

It appeared four lanes of Lake Shore Drive were blocked as fire crews worked to cut up and remove the fallen tree, with cars getting past on the far right lane.

City officials said all northbound lanes reopened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff