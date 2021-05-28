CHICAGO (CBS) — One person suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon, when a large tree fell over into the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Division Street and North Avenue, hitting two cars.
Chicago Fire Department officials said high winds blew the healthy tree into the northbound lanes around 1400 North Lake Shore Drive.
Large healthy tree falls on Lake Shore Drive. One person transported in good condition. Two cars hit. About 1400 north in north lanes. pic.twitter.com/pVmvLC3kND
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 28, 2021
Two cars were hit, and one person was taken to the hospital in good condition.
It appeared four lanes of Lake Shore Drive were blocked as fire crews worked to cut up and remove the fallen tree, with cars getting past on the far right lane.
City officials said all northbound lanes reopened shortly before 3:30 p.m.
High winds off the lake the cause of large tree falling jnto northbound traffic of LSD near 1400 north No serious injuries. One transport minor. pic.twitter.com/hItgiAICzX
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 28, 2021