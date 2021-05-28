CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a building in Hyde Park Friday.
Police said the car ended up in a retail building at 1414 East 53rd Street. The car caused damage to three different businesses.
The driver refused treatment at the scene.
The Chicago Fire Department said the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake.