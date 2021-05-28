(CBSNewYork)- The New York Knicks announced Friday that tickets for Game 5 of the series against the Atlanta Hawks have sold out. But, the bigger news was tucked into the end of the first paragraph of the announcement. The team plans to only allow fans who are fully vaccinated to buy playoff tickets if the team advances past the first round.

In the release, the Knicks said that the reaction to vaccine requirements led them to make the decision to further increase capacity for those who are fully vaccinated.

“Given the enthusiastic response to vaccination requirements, the team also announced that, should they advance past round one, tickets will be sold exclusively to fully-vaccinated individuals.”

“The energy our Knicks fans have brought to the playoffs has been incredible, proving there’s nothing more exciting than Knicks basketball at the Garden,” said David Hopkinson, EVP, MSG Sports and President, Team Business Operations in a statement. “It’s moments like this that show us what’s possible if everyone gets vaccinated–we’ll all be able to get back to doing what we love–and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.”

According to the team’s statement, vaccinated fans have made up over 90% of those in attendance at The Garden during the first round series against the Hawks. The team is following state guidelines in sections for fully vaccinated fans, not requiring those in the section to social distance or wear masks.

For the first round series, capacity at Madison Square Garden has been limited to 16,000. In order to enter the Garden, fans must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or COVID antigen test along with appropriate ID matching their documentation. More information can be found at msg.com/reopening-faq/.