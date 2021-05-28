DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Percy is the PAWS Pet of the week.

He is an adorable six-year-old beagle hound mix. You’ll frequently find him curled up on a pillow or the closest fuzzy blanket.

Percy loves to cuddle. His foster family says you can feel his appreciation when you pet him.

He loves morning walks when the hustle and bustle of the streets are at a minimum.

Percy is always up for playing a game of tug-of-war with a rope toy. Not only is Percy sweet and playful, he is also incredibly smart.

His favorite trick to dazzle humans with is to stand up on his two hind legs!

Check the virtual adoption process through the PAWS Chicago website.

While you’re there, you can show off your pet by claiming a spot to be on the PAWS Chicago 2022 desktop calendar.

Pet of the day, week or month features are available for purchase. Make your pet a star by going to PAWSChicago.org/desktopcalendar.

