CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Catholic Sisters held a homicide prayer vigil Saturday morning, honoring those killed by gun violence.
Special mention was made of Eric Crawford. The 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle on the 3700 block of South Wood Street shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, May 16, just a couple blocks from his McKinley Park home, when someone driving past in a vehicle fired several shots, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Eric was shot in the head and neck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The Medical Examiner’s office said Eric died two days later.
The vigil Saturday took place at 36th and Wood streets, about a block from the shooting.