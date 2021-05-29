CHICAGO (AP) — Mason Toye’s header off a center that found the far left corner of the net was enough to carry Montreal past the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.
After missing seven games due to injury, Toye entered the contest for Montreal (3-3-2) in the second half and proceeded to record his third goal in the three games he’s played this season.READ MORE: Man Hit, Seriously Injured By Car On Lake Shore Drive At Walton Place
Toye went untouched between Chicago’s two center backs and placed a pass from Zorhan Bassong past diving keeper Bobby Shuttleworth towards the far post at the 87th minute.READ MORE: At Least 1 Person Killed, 6 Injured So Far In Memorial Day Weekend Violence In Chicago
After six minutes of added time, the Fire (1-5-1) thought they’d leveled it when Wyatt Omsberg headed it in before the goal was overturned due to offside after a video review.MORE NEWS: Saturday Marks Last Day For Wrigley Field COVID-19 Vaccination Site
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)