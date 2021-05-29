CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people had been shot in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of Saturday afternoon.

The first fatal shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale.

Police said a man was in a vehicle headed northeast on Ogden Avenue when he was shot in the face and chest. The victim’s vehicle them hit a light pole and came to rest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In other incidents, the victims included a rideshare driver whose passenger tried to carjack him at gunpoint and a 12-year-old boy, each of whom suffered graze wounds in separate incidents.

At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville when a man he had as a passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint. Once the gunman got into the back seat of the car, he took out a handgun and ordered the driver out of the car, police said. The driver and the gunman began struggling over the gun and it discharged, leaving the gunman with a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, while the driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was among a group of people outside in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots and grazed his leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’ Hospital in good condition, and police believe he might not have been the intended target.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: