CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people had been shot in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of Saturday afternoon.
The first fatal shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale.READ MORE: Traffic Diverted On Dan Ryan Near 63rd Due To Wrong-Way Crash
Police said a man was in a vehicle headed northeast on Ogden Avenue when he was shot in the face and chest. The victim’s vehicle them hit a light pole and came to rest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In other incidents, the victims included a rideshare driver whose passenger tried to carjack him at gunpoint and a 12-year-old boy, each of whom suffered graze wounds in separate incidents.READ MORE: Police Issue Alert About Robberies Involving Large Groups Of Young People In Millennium, Grant Parks
At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville when a man he had as a passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint. Once the gunman got into the back seat of the car, he took out a handgun and ordered the driver out of the car, police said. The driver and the gunman began struggling over the gun and it discharged, leaving the gunman with a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.
The suspect fled the scene, while the driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was among a group of people outside in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots and grazed his leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’ Hospital in good condition, and police believe he might not have been the intended target.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Illinois: 802 New Cases, 37 Additional Deaths; 49% Of Adults Fully Vaccincated
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was standing outside in the 3300 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park when a man fired shots from a passing pickup truck and struck the victim twice in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The gunman is described as being between 27 and 29 years old with a heavier build.