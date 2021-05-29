CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies continue for a few days as temperatures warm back up.
On Saturday night, it will be clear and cool with a low of 45.
On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 70.
For Memorial Day Monday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 74.
Temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s next week. A few isolated showers or storms return on Wednesday.