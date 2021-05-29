DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies continue for a few days as temperatures warm back up.

On Saturday night, it will be clear and cool with a low of 45.

Lows Tonight: 05.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 70.

Next 2 Days: 05.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Memorial Day Monday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 74.

7 Day Forecast: 05.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s next week. A few isolated showers or storms return on Wednesday.