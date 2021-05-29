CHICAGO (CBS) — After gray, fall-like weather on Friday, Saturday will be a lot brighter and a little warmer. Friday’s temperature, which was 49 degrees at 2:30 p.m., was a whopping 26 degrees below the 75 degree norm!
A sunny Saturday is ahead with temperatures coming in 10 degrees to 12 degrees warmer. Northeast winds will ease up a bit to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Wave heights will remain as high as 7 feet with dangerous swimming conditions posted until Saturday night along the Illinois and Indiana shores of Lake Michigan.
Sunday will bring more sun and a great temperature improvement.
Memorial Day will be partly sunny with seasonable temperatures.
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and 60 degrees.
Saturday night: Clear with 45 for a low.
Sunday: Sunny and 70 with light winds.
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. 74.