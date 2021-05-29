CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 802 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 37 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,381,063 cases, including 22,776 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
So far, 66% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 49% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour period, 61,125 tests have been reported, bringing the total number of tests to 24,551,788.
As of Friday night 1,164 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 313 were in intensive care and 164 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 22 to May 28, 2021 is 1.8%.
On Friday, 54,773 vaccine doses were administered in the state, according to IDPH, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the state to 11,230,429 as of midnight Friday. The seven day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is now 55,252.