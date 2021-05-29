CHICAGO (CBS) — Leaders in Chicago’s South Shore community want to get more people in the neighborhood protected against COVID-19.
An event offering vaccines was held Saturday at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr.
We talked to a 12-year-old boy named George Sakowski Kelly, who is glad he got his shot – and wants other kids to get theirs too.
"It's a really good idea to get vaccinated," George said. "It doesn't hurt at all, it's really quick, and it's just making it safer for you to go places like school or outside."
Another vaccination clinic at the South Shore Cultural Center is set for June 25. First doses are available that day as well, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.