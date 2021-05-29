CHICAGO (CBS) — Traffic is being diverted to the express lanes of the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 63rd Street after a crash involving a semi truck and two cars.
According to Illinois State Police, one car was driving the wrong way and struck the truck head on just before 11 a.m. Saturday. After the impact, the car struck another car.
The driver of the first car and the front seat passenger of the second car were hospitalized with life threatening injuries. The driver of the second car was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
All lanes remained closed as of noon Saturday.