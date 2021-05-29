CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street.
Illinois State Police were called to the scene at 2:03 p.m. The driver who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ramp from 75th Street to the northbound Dan Ryan was closed for investigation.
This happened about 14 hours after another gunfire incident shut down the Dan Ryan near 47th Street. A car struck a barrier after being riddled with bullets, but no one was hurt. However, the driver whose car was fired upon was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and various traffic citations.
Traffic was also diverted on the southbound Dan Ryan at 63rd Street on Saturday afternoon due to a wrong-way crash.