CHICAGO (CBS) — The Dan Ryan Expressway came to a stop Friday night after a car riddled with bullets slammed into a barrier.
It happened just before midnight near the 47th Street exit, according to Illinois State Police.
The Illinois Department of Transportation used used tow trucks to block the lanes.
ISP brought out K-9 units to search the sloped grass nearby. They say they found a bullet casing at the scene.
Despite the shooting and damage, no one was hurt.