DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Dan Ryan Expressway came to a stop Friday night after a car riddled with bullets slammed into a barrier.

It happened just before midnight near the 47th Street exit, according to Illinois State Police.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies And Warm Temperatures On The Way

The Illinois Department of Transportation used used tow trucks to block the lanes.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Swimming Prohibited At Most Beaches, Lakefront Trail Closed From Ohio To Oak Streets Due To High Waves

ISP brought out K-9 units to search the sloped grass nearby. They say they found a bullet casing at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Quiz Bowl Championship Returns After COVID-19

Despite the shooting and damage, no one was hurt.