By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're behind the wheel of a nicely improved compact. It's always exciting when a car company takes an already great model and makes it even better. The Mazda3 is an outstanding fun-to-drive car already but Mazda's beefed it up, added some horsepower and delivered a high performance version of the car. This kind of power from the Mazda3 has been missing since the Mazda3 Speed went away a few years ago.
This turbo brings 250 horsepower and 320 pound feet of torque. This is a hot hatch with all wheel drive.
These Mazdas have received all kinds of design awards. It's a great looking car on the outside and it's spectacular on the inside. Four doors give you access to a beautiful cabin. Nicely done, not a lot of space in the back seat, this is a driver's car. The Mazda3 Turbo is a quick car, even with its automatic transmission, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better small car when it comes to handling.
This Mazda 3 makes you smile! If you’re in the market for a car like a regular Mazda3, a 2 Series BMW or an Audi A3, you should test drive the impressive Mazda3 Turbo