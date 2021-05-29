CHICAGO (CBS) — Faith leaders across the city took a stand Saturday against the violence in Chicago.
They held a prayer walk through the West Garfield Park community.
The group's motto is "dollars up and deaths down." Their aim is to stimulate economic activity in some of Chicago's most underserved neighborhoods – which have recently seen an increase in crime.
The same communities have also been affected disproportionately by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're believing God for an economic revitalization of our city and all of its corridors, and we're believing for that grip of violence to be broken over our communities," said Pastor Michael Eaddy of the People's Church of the Harvest Church of God in Christ.
Similar marches were held Saturday in the business districts of 17 other communities, including Englewood, Hyde Park, Edgewater, and South Shore.