CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday was the last day for the COVID-19 vaccination site at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.
The City of Chicago is shifting focus to what it calls "hyperlocal" vaccine strategies – taking the vaccines where people live.
The Gallagher Way site opened at the beginning of April.
In two months, it delivered more than 42,000 doses.
If you were slated to get your vaccination at Gallagher Way after Saturday, you will be rescheduled at nearby Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.