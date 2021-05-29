DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck by a car Saturday evening after walking into oncoming traffic on Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville.

At 7:10 p.m., the man walked into traffic on Lake Shore Drive at Walton Place when the vehicle struck him, police said.

The Fire Department said the man was 29 years old and was taken to nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Two vehicles sustained minor damage, and four people in the cars refused treatment, the Fire Department said.

