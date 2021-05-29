CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck by a car Saturday evening after walking into oncoming traffic on Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville.
At 7:10 p.m., the man walked into traffic on Lake Shore Drive at Walton Place when the vehicle struck him, police said.READ MORE: At Least 1 Person Killed, 6 Injured So Far In Memorial Day Weekend Violence In Chicago
Happening Now: Officers from @ChicagoCAPS18 are responding to Lake Shore Drive and Walton for a crash involving a pedestrian. Avoid the area going Northbound. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/W2m9EEwMej
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 30, 2021READ MORE: Saturday Marks Last Day For Wrigley Field COVID-19 Vaccination Site
The Fire Department said the man was 29 years old and was taken to nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Event Held At South Shore Cultural Center; Another One Coming In June
Two vehicles sustained minor damage, and four people in the cars refused treatment, the Fire Department said.