CHICAGO (CBS) — There were large protests outside Boeing International Headquarters on Saturday, with demonstrators saying the company is profiting off the deaths of Palestinians.
Earlier this month, the State Department granted Boeing permission to sell $735 million worth of precision guided missiles to Israel.
Palestinian supporters voiced their opposition to the move outside Boeing Headquarters, at 100 N. Riverside Plaza.
They say the U.S. should not allow the weapons to go through in the wake of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza.