CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash sent a car careening into a firehouse in the Portage Park neighborhood Saturday night.
At 7:50 p.m., a white pickup truck was traveling in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when the driver lost control and it hit a parked Toyota.
The parked car in turn hit another parked Toyota, which slammed into the door of the firehouse at 4559 N. Milwaukee Ave.
The Fire Department said the door was all that was damaged, but police said a fire engine inside the firehouse was also hit.
The pickup truck fled the scene, police said. There were no injuries reported.