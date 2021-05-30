CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 16 people had been shot in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of Sunday afternoon.
The first fatal shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale.READ MORE: Police Rescue Woman From Water Offshore From Downtown Chicago
Police said a man was in a vehicle headed northeast on Ogden Avenue when he was shot in the face and chest. The victim’s vehicle them hit a light pole and came to rest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Luis Poole.
At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue in Logan Square when a vehicle pulled up and the occupant got out and shot him. The victim was struck in the leg and armpit and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The man, still unidentified Sunday afternoon, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
In other incidents, the victims included a rideshare driver whose passenger tried to carjack him at gunpoint and a 12-year-old boy, each of whom suffered graze wounds in separate incidents.
At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville when a man he had as a passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint. Once the gunman got into the back seat of the car, he took out a handgun and ordered the driver out of the car, police said. The driver and the gunman began struggling over the gun and it discharged, leaving the gunman with a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.
The suspect fled the scene, while the driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warmer Conditions Each Day
At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was among a group of people outside in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots and grazed his leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’ Hospital in good condition, and police believe he might not have been the intended target.
At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded while driving south on Lake Shore Drive> near the Shedd aquarium. He was shot once in the face and his condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Gunfire also rang out multiple times this weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
On Saturday afternoon, a driver was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street. Illinois State Police were called to the scene at 2:03 p.m. The driver who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier, a gunfire incident shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway just before midnight Friday night. A car riddled with bullets slammed into a barrier near the 47th Street exit, and Illinois State Police found a bullet casing at the scene. No one was hurt, but the driver who was being shot at was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and various traffic violations.MORE NEWS: $5 Million Bond For Nicholas Valentino, Accused Of Shooting At Agents Investigating Illegal Marijuana Warehouse In Wood Dale
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was standing outside in the 3300 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park when a man fired shots from a passing pickup truck and struck the victim twice in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The gunman is described as being between 27 and 29 years old with a heavier build.
- At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale when she was shot in the face by an unknown person. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 5:29 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was in his backyard in the 11800 block of South Prairie Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood when he was shot in the left calf. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 6:52 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a red light in the 7100 block of South Francisco Avenue in Chicago Lawn when someone in a black Jeep shot her. She was driven to Holy Cross Hospital by the man driving the car she was in, and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the knees.
- At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was riding a dirt bike in the 6700 block of South Aberdeen Street in Englewood when he was sideswiped by a black Dodge sedan. The man driving the Dodge then got out and shot the dirt biker – and fled the scene. The dirt biker was shot once in the ankle, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 14th Street on the Near West Side when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of the body.
- At 11:13 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was in a residence with a small group of people in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street in South Austin when another man in the group robbed him of an unknown amount of cash and shot him in the arm. The victim self-transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and was in fair condition. The gunman was in his 20s and was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt.
- At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot in an apartment in the 2400 block of East 78th Street in South Shore. The woman, 20, and the man, 21, were each shot in the leg and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and South Shore Hospital, respectively. They were reported in fair condition.
- At 2:25 p.m., a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue in Trumbull Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim was shot in the right leg and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.