CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen people had already been shot across Chicago Sunday morning on Memorial Day weekend, but there are creative efforts to keep that number from rising.
Community members hope organized events such as cookouts and marches held all weekend on the city's South and West sides can make a difference. The goal is to get young people out for productive things to do.
CBS 2 stopped by two pandemic-safe events Saturday — one in Englewood at Ogden Park and one in Little Village. Both were held as part of community group My Block, My Hood, My City’s “Hit the Hood” initiative. There were free food and games as well as rental assistance for families.
Last year during this holiday weekend, 40 people were shot and 10 were killed. So far this year at least 14 people have been shot and two have been killed. Far too often children are victims of gun violence as well.
Some organizers purposefully made their events go into the evening hours.
"Having a sense of peace while walking around, feeling comfortable and safe while walking around your own neighborhood and breaking the stigma of it's too late and too dangerous to walk around my own neighborhood," said event organizer Esmeralda Gonzalez.
Sunday’s Event will be held in Roseland at 109th and Perry from noon until three.