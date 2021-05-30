CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area hit 60 degrees on Saturday, which is 15 degrees below the typical high for the end of May, but Sunday will be warmer. Under sunny skies temperatures will come up an additional 10 degrees. A few more clouds will move in by evening.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy.
Memorial Day will be partly sunny in the middle 70s, which is a seasonable temperature.
Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, light winds, with a high of 70
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, 53
Monday: Partly sunny and 74