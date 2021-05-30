CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago family marked a momentous occasion on Sunday as a historic church on the South Side prepares to close its doors.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 4920 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., has been a Bronzeville institution for 120 years.
More than 40 members of the Williams family have been baptized there over seven decades. On Sunday, the two youngest members of that family were baptized at Corpus Christi – the final baptisms to be held there before the church closes in a month.
"We've had a number of, like I said, baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings, and funerals – so we've had all of the sacraments here, and this has been a very special place for our family," said Katie Williams.
After the baptism, family members posed for photos in the sanctuary. Most of them will now worship at the newly-unified church at Our Lady of Africa.