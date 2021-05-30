CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 360 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional five deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 743,696 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,203, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 417 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,499,097 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,496,271 on Saturday. A total of 10,439,281 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but those younger than 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, a total of 5,160,921 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,647,965 first doses and 2,512,956 individuals who are fully vaccinated.