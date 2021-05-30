CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the face on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus this weekend, and it is not the first shooting of its kind lately.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina on Sunday night was asking what is being done to address safety concerns.

In the latest incident, police said the 20-year-old victim was headed south on Lake Shore Drive> just after midnight Sunday morning when he was shot in the face. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The car he was driving was left riddled with bullet holes.

There have been other shootings on this same stretch of Lake Shore Drive in and around the downtown area in recent months – and at this point, people tell us they are nervous behind the wheel and they want more done at the city level.

“A lot of us don’t feel safe, and it’s not OK,” said driver Veronica Russell. “It’s ruining our perspective of Chicago.”

The reason is not only because Lake Shore Drive is a main thoroughfare for Chicago’s residents and visitors, but because this latest shooting is far from the first of its kind.

On April 6, 21-month-old Kayden Swan was also shot on Lake Shore Drive. A gunman opened fire on the car in which Kayden was riding over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road along Grant Park.

Kayden was shot in the face.

Others shooting incidents on Lake Shore Drive were reported this past December, November, and October.

Back on Sunday, Oct. 11, a woman was shot in the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive near Jackson Drive in the middle of the day. That incident was the most brazen, and CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported at that time that shootings on Lake Shore Drive were up for the year 2020.

We asked Chicago Police, the Chicago Department of Transportation and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office about safety concerns following this most recent shooting – but they are concerns that haven’t been addressed yet. There was response.

“If the higher up officials really had control of gun violence and the amount of detrimental occurrences happening inside Chicago, that would be better for our community,” Russell said.

Late Sunday, Chicago Police did not have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting on Lake Shore Drive. Area Three detectives were investigating Sunday night.