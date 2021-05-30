CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot Saturday night in Logan Square.
At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, the 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out, took out a handgun, and shot him, police said.READ MORE: Police Rescue Woman From Water Offshore From Downtown Chicago
The victim was struck in the leg and armpit area and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warmer Conditions Each Day
The man’s identity had not been released Sunday afternoon.MORE NEWS: At Least 2 People Killed, 14 Injured So Far In Memorial Day Weekend Violence In Chicago
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.