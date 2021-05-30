DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot Saturday night in Logan Square.

At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, the 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out, took out a handgun, and shot him, police said.

The victim was struck in the leg and armpit area and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity had not been released Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.

