NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — In a Memorial Day tradition in several states including Illinois, members of the advocacy group Rolling Thunder held a parade across the northern suburbs.
They gathered in North Chicago and set off on a 55-mile motorcycle ride through 15 suburban towns – including Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Glenview, and Niles.
Some displayed flags to honor prisoners of war, as well as servicemembers who remain missing in action.
There was an even larger procession in Washington, D.C. More than 50,000 motorcyclists filled the streets there as they drove around the National Mall and the Lincoln Memorial.
The event honors fallen or missing servicemen and women and aims to draw attention to veterans’ issues.